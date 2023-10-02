Motorcyclist shot and killed in Hyde Park
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a motorcyclist in Los Angeles' Hyde Park neighborhood.
It happened Sunday just before 6 p.m. in the area near Crenshaw Boulevard and 54th Street.
Responding officers found the 36-year-old motorcyclist on the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His identity was not released.
Police said an unknown vehicle had been traveling alongside the vitim on Crenshaw Boulevard before the shooting.
A description of the vehicle or suspect were not released.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at (323)786-5100.