Motorcyclist shot and killed in Hyde Park

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Hyde Park
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a motorcyclist in Los Angeles' Hyde Park neighborhood. 

It happened Sunday just before 6 p.m. in the area near Crenshaw Boulevard and 54th Street. 

Responding officers found the 36-year-old motorcyclist on the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His identity was not released. 

Police said an unknown vehicle had been traveling alongside the vitim on Crenshaw Boulevard before the shooting. 

A description of the vehicle or suspect were not released. 

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at (323)786-5100. 