Motorcyclist shot and killed in Hyde Park

Authorities are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a motorcyclist in Los Angeles' Hyde Park neighborhood.

It happened Sunday just before 6 p.m. in the area near Crenshaw Boulevard and 54th Street.

Responding officers found the 36-year-old motorcyclist on the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His identity was not released.

Police said an unknown vehicle had been traveling alongside the vitim on Crenshaw Boulevard before the shooting.

A description of the vehicle or suspect were not released.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at (323)786-5100.