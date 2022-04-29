110 Freeway Shooting: Suspect opens fire at car with 3 kids in vehicle near downtown LA

article

The California Highway Patrol is once again investigating another freeway shooting in Southern California – this time just outside downtown Los Angeles.

According to CHP, a Toyota Camry with 2 adults and 3 children – all under the age of 6 – in the car was traveling in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway a little before 4:45 a.m. Friday. The Toyota driver tells CHP they were involved in a "highway violence altercation" – possibly a road rage incident – while traveling northbound on the freeway near Manchester Boulevard.

After the possible road rage incident, the Toyota driver said they heard a gunshot that hit the left-rear window of the Camry. The Toyota exited the freeway in the West 6th Street exit and called 911.

No one in the car – including the driver, an adult passenger and three young children – were hurt in the road rage incident-turned-freeway shooting.

Suspect vehicle is described as a black Nissan Rogue with two people in the SUV, CHP said. Officials did not give a specific description of the two people inside the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CHP at 213-744-2331 or 323-259-3200.