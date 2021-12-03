11-year-old accused of stabbing girl three years older than suspect in Mar Vista

article

A stabbing investigation involving a suspect not even a teenager is underway in Mar Vista.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in a 3200 block of Sawtelle Boulevard Friday night. Upon arrival, a 14-year-old girl told LAPD officers she was stabbed in the head.

The suspect is believed to be as young as 11 years old, LAPD said.

Officials did not specify the 14-year-old girl's conditions.

