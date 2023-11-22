100+ Orange County shelter dogs affected by Tustin hangar fire relocated to Ohio

More than 100 shelter dogs affected by the Tustin hangar fire are being relocated to Ohio where they will be placed with partner shelters and made available for adoption within the coming weeks.

"Our team at OC Animal Care has been at modified operations since November 7, when the North Hangar initially caught fire, which includes limiting dogs to the inside portion of their kennels," said Monica Schmidt, OC Animal Care Interim Director. "This partnership with the ASPCA, including their commitment to providing vital resources, is affording over 100 dogs the opportunity to relocate from our shelter as modified operations continue with no definite end date. We are incredibly grateful to our partners at the ASPCA, who like us and our community, care deeply for the dogs in Orange County."

Concern grew for the shelter dogs after the fire because of the shelter's close proximity to the structure. This prevented staff from safely bringing the dogs in their care outside for walks and playtime.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy ASPCA

The ASPCA is continuing to work with OCAC to assist with additional needs, including supporting their kitten nursery by transporting kittens that require specialized care out of the shelter in the coming days.

"The ASPCA is uniquely positioned to support shelter partners across the country during emergency situations by quickly mobilizing and providing critical resources and services that alleviate strain on local animal welfare organizations and keep vulnerable animals out of harm’s way," said Karen Walsh, senior director of ASPCA Animal Relocation. "We are grateful to Orange County Animal Care for their ongoing efforts to prioritize the well-being of the animals in their care and are proud to collaborate with them to move these animals to safety and provide them with a second chance at finding loving homes."

