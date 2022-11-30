1 rescued from burning home in Fullerton

One person was rescued after a house in Fullerton erupted in flames late Tuesday night, fire authorities said.

The fire was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Glenhaven Avenue, located near Hillcrest Park.

Firefighters found one person inside the burning home, and they were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Crews said they encountered "pack rat" conditions inside, along with a number of dogs. Two of the dogs were taken to a local veterinarian.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

