Man killed in robbery-turned shooting at Encino rental home: LAPD

A man died Monday morning after he was shot during a robbery at a short-term rental home in Encino, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials said a call came in reporting a robbery around 6:30 a.m. at 18015 Martha Street, located near Burbank Boulevard and Lindley Avenue.

The witness told police a woman along with two men robbed someone and ran away from the scene. The man who was robbed and shot was taken to the hospital by a friend where he died, police confirmed.

The victim's name was not released. However, authorities revealed he is 32-years-old and was staying at the rental property.

Police are looking for at least two men in connection with this homicide.

Surveillance video from a neighbor's Ring camera shows someone trying to hide by a car in a driveway and someone with his arms on a fence.

Neighbors said they heard at least one gunshot.

According to neighbors and police, this was a short-term rental with a new person staying every other week. The home has also been the location of several parties that have prompted police responses, neighbors said.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident.