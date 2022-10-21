Minor rushed to hospital from a high school in Inglewood after possible overdose

article

One person, believed to be a minor, is fighting for their life at the hospital after suffering a possible overdose in Inglewood.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.

Officials also did not specify the exact age of the minor involved in the possible overdose case. It is unknown what type of substance the minor was exposed to Friday.

Officials did not say where the person suffered the medical emergency or if the possible overdose happened on or near campus.

As investigators look to see if fentanyl had anything to do with the incident, Friday's health scare comes exactly a week after a Bernstein High School student was rushed to the hospital after an overdose scare.

Prior to last Friday's overdose scare, Melanie Ramos, a 15-year-old girl also from Bernstein, died on campus after suffering a suspected fentanyl poisoning. A second 15-year-old girl suffered an apparent fentanyl poisoning with Ramos but survived the health scare. The incident involving the two girls prompted the father of the 15-year-old girl who survived the suspected fentanyl scare to warn the public it could happen to anyone.

"We talk to our kids. We tell our kids about the dangers of all types of things in life. We can't watch our kids when they go to school," the father of the surviving 15-year-old girl told FOX 11 back in September.

The two girls' apparent exposure to fentanyl left Ramos' family demanding answers from the school at the time of the 15-year-old's death.

"Anger is probably my top [emotion] right now. I'm angry that in my heart I feel the school failed. The reason why is because they didn't even notice that Melanie was missing. They didn't find out until later so that tells you they don't check on our children. They don't do sweeps," said Gladys Manriques, a family member of Ramos, told FOX 11 in September 2022.

