1 killed after truck rolls over divider on Anaheim highway

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Traffic
FOX 11
ANAHEIM, Calif. - At least one person was killed in a rollover crash on State Route 91 in Anaheim Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol

Reports of the crash began coming in just before 6 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound lanes of Route 91 near Imperial Highway. According to CHP, a truck seemed to have rolled over the center divider of the highway from the westbound lanes onto the eastbound lanes. 

In the rollover, a person seems to have been ejected from the vehicle. Images from SkyFOX over the scene of the crash show a body laying on the road. 

Officers did not offer any description of the person killed. CHP continues to investigate the crash.