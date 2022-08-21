1 killed after truck rolls over divider on Anaheim highway

article

At least one person was killed in a rollover crash on State Route 91 in Anaheim Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Reports of the crash began coming in just before 6 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound lanes of Route 91 near Imperial Highway. According to CHP, a truck seemed to have rolled over the center divider of the highway from the westbound lanes onto the eastbound lanes.

In the rollover, a person seems to have been ejected from the vehicle. Images from SkyFOX over the scene of the crash show a body laying on the road.

SUGGESTED: Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on freeway in Cerritos

Officers did not offer any description of the person killed. CHP continues to investigate the crash.