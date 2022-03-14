Oxnard party shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured

Oxnard police are investigating after one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a party attended by around 100 people inside an abandoned business over the weekend.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, the triple shooting happened Saturday around 9:38 p.m. in the 3000 block of Saviers Road at an abandoned business.

Police say a party with around 100 people in attendance was being held there. It's unknown if the building's owners knew a party was being held there.

The victim, 21-year-old Adrian Sandoval of Oxnard, died at the scene from a single gunshot wound.

The two other victims who were shot - 19-year-old Diego Mares of Oxnard and 24-year-old Arkangel Childs of Ventura - were taken to the hospital. Mares suffered a life-threatening injury while Childs was last listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kaya Boysan at 805-385-7645. The City of Oxnard offers a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the City.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have video recorded or photographed all or part

of the incident to upload it directly to their website.

