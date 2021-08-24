1 dead, 2 hospitalized after truck plows through multiple structures at Anaheim apartment complex

An investigation continued after a dump truck crashed through a carport and into two apartment buildings in a large apartment complex in Anaheim, leaving one person dead and two others hospitalized.

The vehicle crashed just before 12:40 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound freeway at Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews responded to Corsican Apartment Homes, located at 400 S. Sunkist Street at the corner of Lincoln Avenue. At least one person was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange with moderate injuries, the CHP reported.

Video from SkyFOX showed that the truck drove through two structures on the apartment complex grounds before crashing into a third structure.

The dump truck slammed into a vehicle that had stopped on the off-ramp before careening across Lincoln, where it struck two more vehicles and continued through a carport, one of the apartment buildings and then finally to a second building, CHP Officer Florentino Olivera said.

The truck smashed into a resident of the second apartment building, killing a person inside, Olivera said. CHP later identified the person killed in the crash as 61-year-old Rory Antoine.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The dump truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries, and the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the series of collisions was also taken to an area hospital to be examined for a complaint of pain, Olivera said.

Residents like Patricia Johnson told FOX 11's Koco McAboy that the deadly crash ended up displacing her.

RELATED: Although displaced, Anaheim woman relieved after dog survives truck crashing into apartment

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement

CNS contributed to this report.