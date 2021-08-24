Although displaced, Anaheim woman relieved after dog survives truck crashing into apartment

Although she is now displaced, a woman is breathing a sigh of relief after her beloved dog, Ears, survived a truck plowing through their apartment complex in Anaheim.

Patricia Johnson was not home when the deadly crash happened Tuesday but said her neighbor called her to tell her about what happened.

"She called me and told me it was my apartment and then I had to come back, and I told her it was my dog that was in there, but he was outside on the patio. It went through my bedroom, but I wasn't there," said Johnson.

Earlier in the day, a dump truck was traveling in the southbound lanes of the 57 Freeway and heading to the Lincoln Avenue off-ramp. As the dump truck approached the end of the off-ramp, the traffic signal showed a red light, according to CHP. A Honda Civic stopped at the end of the Lincoln Avenue off-ramp due to the red light, but the dump truck ended up hitting the Civic, CHP said.

After the crash, the dump truck ended up hitting a Mercedes-Benz C240. After the second crash, the dump truck continued to travel across a dirt lot where it crashed into an apartment carport. After the third crash, the dump plowed into a nearby apartment complex, killing a person inside. After the fourth crash, the dump truck traveled "in a southerly direction" and hit a second apartment building, marking the vehicle's fifth crash, according to a report from CHP.

Johnson anxiously waited for firefighters to bring her dog, Ears, to her, and she was relieved he was OK following the crash.

"I am so blessed to be alive. I'm so blessed to be alive, me and my dog, Ears," she said.

However, she is concerned about where she will live now because her unit is heavily damaged. Red Cross officials canvassed the complex Tuesday to offer assistance to residents.

"I'm tired. I was homeless before this and I lived at WISEPlace (an Orange County nonprofit), and I was able to get this apartment on October 1 and now this happens," she said.

As of Tuesday evening, fire officials told FOX 11 they were no longer looking for any more potential victims, and believe all of the residents were accounted for.

The deadly crash left two others hurt. The person killed in the crash was identified by CHP as 61-year-old Rory Antoine.

