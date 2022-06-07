1 hospitalized after crash in East LA

One person is hospitalized after a violent crash on the 710 Freeway in East LA.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near Whittier Boulevard.

The car ended up in an embankment with one person trapped inside.

Video shows firefighters working to free the occupant from the wreckage.

They're then seen making their way down the hill to the ambulance.

No words on the person's condition or what may have caused the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.