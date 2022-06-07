Expand / Collapse search

1 hospitalized after crash in East LA

By Alexa Mae Asperin
East Los Angeles
It happened overnight on the southbound 710 Freeway.

LOS ANGELES - One person is hospitalized after a violent crash on the 710 Freeway in East LA. 

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near Whittier Boulevard.

The car ended up in an embankment with one person trapped inside. 

Video shows firefighters working to free the occupant from the wreckage. 

They're then seen making their way down the hill to the ambulance. 

No words on the person's condition or what may have caused the crash. 

The investigation remains ongoing.