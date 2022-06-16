$1 drink special offered during 'Martini Hour' at LA spots in honor of Watergate whistleblower

article

For two hours in Los Angeles Friday – those 21 and older can score a martini for just $1.

The cable network Starz is honoring Martha Mitchell, the first whistleblower in the Watergate scandal. The promotion runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Below are the locations of LA food/drink spots participating in the special:

Grandmaster Recorders - 1518 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Hollywood Post 43 - 2035 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles

1 Hotel - 8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, United States

Canter’s Deli - 419 N Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036

Melody Bar and Grill - 9132 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Dan Tana’s - 9071 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

The Rendition Room - 4349 Tujunga Ave #2, Studio City, CA 91604

The Varnish - 118 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

In Starz's show Gaslit, Mitchell is being played by Julia Roberts.