1 dead after police chase ends in multiple-car wreck near 105 Freeway in South LA

A police chase ends in a deadly multiple-vehicle wreck just off the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash near the intersection of Imperial Highway and South Central Avenue around 3:15 p.m. The crash stemmed from a police chase involving a possible DUI driver.

The crash ultimately killed an innocent driver at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody after the crash.

Officials have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash.

