1 dead, 4 hospitalized after Thanksgiving shooting in Costa Mesa; suspect turns himself in

Costa Mesa authorities said the suspected gunman in a shooting on Thanksgiving night that left one person dead and four others injured, one critically, has turned himself in.

The Costa Mesa Police Department responded to a call a little after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Bay Street.

Arriving officers found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene in a residential area. Two victims were taken to a trauma center where one was pronounced dead, and the second victim was in stable condition. The other three victims were taken to area hospitals. As of Friday morning, one of the victims was in critical condition and the other two were stable.

Costa Mesa PD said on social media that the deadly shooting was an isolated incident.

Detectives worked through the night and in the investigation, they found the suspect left the scene in a black Chevrolet truck driving eastbound on Bay Street. On Friday morning, the suspect turned himself in and he was subsequently arrested.

The name of the deceased victim will not be released until the next of kin is notified. In addition, officials did not release the name of the suspect.

It's unknown if the suspect knew the victims or if it was a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Costa Mesa PD.