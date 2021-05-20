1 dead, 11 hospitalized in suspected human smuggling incident in La Jolla

One person was killed and 11 others were hospitalized during a rescue operation involving a suspected human smuggling boat in Southern California on Thursday, reports say.

Just after 5:30 a.m., first responders were called to an incident off the coast of La Jolla in the 300 block of Marine Street, FOX 5 San Diego reported. Authorities said that eight people reportedly jumped from a small boat, known as a panga, and started swimming toward shore.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Officials said that 15-18 people were on board the boat, which kept going north and ended up at Children's Pool Beach in La Jolla.

RELATED CONTENT:

FOX 5 reported that one person died and 11 people were taken to the hospital following the water rescue.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, twenty-three people were rescued from a suspected smuggling boat off the San Diego coast not far from where another vessel broke up a few weeks ago, killing three people, authorities said.