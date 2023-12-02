1 person suffering burns following Woodland Hills house fire

A person suffered burn injuries during a house fire Saturday in Woodland Hills, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 8 a.m. to 22932 W. Burbank Blvd., where one room was involved at a single-story structure, and had the blaze out within 21 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The condition of the burn victim was not immediately known.

"Crews prevented the fire from extending into the attic of the home," the LAFD's Margaret Stewart said, adding that the home had "excessive storage conditions which requires more time to conduct both the primary and secondary search."

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.