In Depth: Welcome back SoCal

SEGMENT ONE - EMOTIONS

Psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman joins Hal to talk about the emotional impact of pandemic reopening. Leiberman says there are a number of reasons why people wouldn’t be ready to get back to their "normal" pre-pandemic lives. She says having a certain amount of anxiety is normal. She recommends being kind to oneself and taking things at ones own pace. What’s right for others may not be right for you.

SEGMENT TWO - WORK

Angela Reddock-Wright, an employment attorney speaks with Hal about the rights of employees and employers when it comes to vaccinations. She discusses whether bosses can force employees to get vaccinated, what employees' rights are when it comes to those vaccinations, and how third-party vendors will be handled. Employees have a couple of options if they choose to opt out of being vaccinated.

SEGMENT THREE - RESTAURANTS

Caroline Styne, with the Lucques group, joins Hal to talk about the resurgence of restaurants. They discuss whether restaurants will be able to bounce back after being shut down for so long, if the pandemic provisions like QR code menus will stick around after restrictions are lifted and how outdoor patios are boosting the revenue of restaurants. She also says "to go" cocktails have been a boost for business.

SEGMENT FOUR - WRAPUP

Hal promotes his podcast, and we end with a video of a zoo armadillo that appears to be trying to work off its pandemic pounds.

