In Depth: Guide dogs of America

Segment One:

Zack Gittlen, Manager of Marketing and Development, Guide Dogs of America, Tender Loving Canines joins Hal at their Sylmar facility to talk about the purpose of the organization, who it serves and how those guide dogs and service dogs are provided.

Segment Two:

Zack along with Diana Janke, a volunteer puppy-raiser talk to Hal about the volunteers who help get the pups through their first year, socialize them, and teach them the basics. Zack tells Hal what they are looking for in a volunteer and how those volunteers are supported. He also discusses the inmate-training program which benefits both the dogs and the inmates.

Segment Three:

Lorri Bernson is visually impaired and introduces us to her guide dog and explains what the program means to her. Luis Pingarron and his service dog join us via Zoom to discuss the service dog program for vets and how transformational it has been for him.

Segment Four:

Hal promotes his podcast and we end with a discussion with more video of those adorable puppies.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.