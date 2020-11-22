In Depth: COVID-19 and Relationships

Segment One: Dating

Hal talks to dating and relationship coach Damona Hoffman about the challenges of dating during a pandemic. Hoffman discusses the expansion of on-line dating and dating apps as a positive, and says there is no stigma attached to that sort of dating anymore. She says it also expands the dating pool from people in your area to the entire world.

She says one of the advantages of dating during the pandemic is that you have a chance to get to know people over time and to practice “slow love.” She says the most important thing to come out of the pandemic is to find out what you want and get your priorities straight. Hoffman says that she hopes the one thing that will come out of this that people will become more mindful about whom they are dating.



Segment Two: Relating



Hal is joined by Life Coach and Author Anita K. She talks to us about some of the obstacles couples face during the pandemic and lockdown. One problem is incompatibility in deciding how cautious to be with the virus. She says that people need to communicate openly about their fears and concerns and to be willing to change their approach as conditions during the pandemic change.

She says that with people spending so much time together, it’s possible that people can get pretty sick of each other. She suggests that people find a personal space- whether inside or outside the home. People need to find an outlet, like calling a friend, and she believes that it’s vital to hang on to humor during these challenging days. She also suggests that people do indoor adventures, picnics, games, dancing, just to have things to look forward to.



Segment Three: Separating



Nikki Bruno is a divorce coach and founder of her business “The Epic Comeback.” She discusses with Hal some of the situations her clients have been dealing with during the pandemic.

She says her clients are finding COVID an enormous obstacle, but that they are learning to find creative ways to get what they need in their lives.

Bruno says she believes there were some underlying tensions in most relationships before COVID hit, but the confinement and stresses from the pandemic created the breaking point in many relationships.

She says that part of the problem people are having is with their mental health. Between financial stress and lack of social interaction combined with the relentless need for childcare, people are pushed to the limits.

Part of the problem with divorce during the pandemic is that courts are backed up and are only handling the most desperate cases involving abuse or urgent custody issues, so it’s almost impossible to see a family law judge. She says many of her clients are using mediation rather than litigation, and that this is one of the positives to come out of the pandemic.



Segment Four: Wrap Up

We end with video of a couple married for 70 years who reunite after the husband had COVID in his nursing home. His wife was unable to visit, so she packed up and moved in with him to surprise him.