Local Latina business owners celebrate family, business, and heritage

From September to October, FOX 11 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, and from Orange County to LA we are highlighting local Latinx businesses that are surviving and thriving through 2020.

Siembra Heritage is owned and operated by OC resident Jacqui Stephen, and The Good Candle's business is owned by Martha Avendano.

FOX 11's Amanda Salas caught up with the ladies via Zoom and they shared how much their culture goes hand in hand with their business, and how they are proud of their Latina heritage.

Even though Hispanic Heritage Month has "officially" ended, it's always a good time to support women, Latinx business owners, and local!

