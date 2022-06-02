How to watch free movies and TV shows with your library card

Subscription prices are on the rise for a lot of major streaming services including Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu.

New research shows about 4 in 10 people who have subscriptions have forgotten they're still paying for some that they no longer use.

Aside from the popular streaming giants, there are a ton of free apps out there that have movies and even original content. While most do have ads, there are also some that are ad-free.

If you have a library card, you've got even more options that you may not even know about. You can watch movies and TV shows for free all through your local library.

FOX 11's Brooke Thomas tells you more.