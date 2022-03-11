Disney-Pixar's 'Turning Red' opens at El Capitan Theatre

El Capitan Theatre is hopping this evening offering an exclusive showing of Disney-Pixar's new coming-of-age film "Turning Red."

The movie introduces you to Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s obedient daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective and slightly overbearing mom Ming is never far from her daughter, much to her dismay. If being 13 wasn't enough, whenever Mei Lee gets too excited, she "poofs" into a giant red panda.

For a limited time this week only, you can come out to get your groove on and watch a showing of "Turning Red" at El Capitan, where there will also be a live DJ hosting a dance party!

El Capitan is only one of three theaters nationwide showing "Turning Red" to audiences in person. It is also available on Disney+.

To learn more, visit El Capitan Theatre's website.

