Christina Aguilera to headline LA Pride 2022

LA Pride in the Park is back and ready to welcome people in person for this year's event.

Who better to headline the annual event that Grammy-winning artist and longtime LGBTQIA+ ally Christina Aguilera?

The event returns Saturday, June 11 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be held at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

This year's theme is #LoveYourPride.

"The inaugural LA Pride in 1970 set the foundation for what would become an annual celebration of the Greater Los Angeles LGBTQIA+ community," said Gerald Garth, vice president of programs and initiatives. "Over the course of those 50 years, it has been inspiring to see neighborhoods throughout LA organize their own Pride celebrations. As we return to in-person events, LA Pride is honored to continue the tradition that we started 50 years ago, this time with the iconic Christina Aguilera in an iconic new location."

Tickets are available for purchase at laprideinthepark.org.

