When will we know who the President of the United States is?

As FOX 11 talked with voters at the Disabled Veterans Post 73 in Woodland Hills, reporter Hal Eisner wanted to know one question: When are we going to know who the President of the United States is?

Eisner asked university professors, county registrars and voters, like one woman who responded, “I think it’s going to take a couple of days for everyone to figure it out.”

USC & Berkeley Communications Professor Dan Schnur says, “I think it’s going to take a couple of days for everyone to figure it out."

He adds, “The honest truth is we don’t have any idea.”

ELECTION 2020

But, Schnur says, there are clues. He adds we should watch Florida, North Carolina and Arizona.

Advertisement

He says, “If Biden wins any one of those three states then it becomes much more difficult for Trump to be elected President at all.”

To Loyola Marymount University Political Science Professor Fernando Guerra, “There are two scenarios. One in which Biden wins by a landslide.”

The other, he adds, is a court battle involving the battleground states if it’s close in those states.

He says, “That could lead to some lawsuits where we may not know for a week or two.”

“There are two scenarios. One in which Biden wins by a landslide; wins most of the major states. Lawsuits aren’t going to matter. The second scenario is he’s winning by quite a bit nationally, but he’s barely winning in some of these important states. That could lead to some lawsuits where we may not know for a week or two,” Schnur explained.

In LA County, the registrar’s office says over 2.9 million have voted in-person or by drop boxes or the U.S. mail. San Bernardino County has seen about half a million early votes. And, Orange County has had over a million.

Longtime OC Registrar Neal Kelley says, “We’re at 1.2 million total ballots cast which is more than the entire 2016 election.”

Kelley won’t take a stab at the question of when will we know who the President. He says, “I’m not trying to duck your question, Hal, I just think that there are so many unknowns and so many variables that may be difficult.”

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.