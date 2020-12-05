Expand / Collapse search

The Issue Is Podcast: Rep. Karen Bass, Dr. Mark Morocco, Dr. Peter Szilagyi and Chef Andrew Gruel

By
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
The Issue Is Podcast
FOX 11
LOS ANGELES - The Issue Is Podcast: The Issue Is is a weekly show that airs on FOX 11 Friday nights at 10:30 p.m. and on several stations throughout California.

We take on discussions and debates with top newsmakers about the most controversial and interesting issues impacting the state, hosted by FOX 11’s Elex Michaelson. For showtimes and more information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.

The Issue Is Podcast contains the audio from the broadcast and often includes extended interviews of the guests we have on the show. The podcast is available on iTunesGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and Audioboom.

Host Elex Michaelson also co-anchors FOX 11 News weeknights at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Christine Devine. He co-hosts the "FOX 11 Special Report" with Dr. Drew Pinsky weeknights at 7 p.m.