Southern California drivers bracing for higher gas prices after Chevron refinery fire

Southern California commuters are bracing for a spike in gas prices following last week's fire at the Chevron oil refinery facility in El Segundo.

What we know:

The Chevron oil refinery in LA's South Bay region is California's second-largest oil refinery and produces about one-fifth of all motor vehicle fuel and 40% of the jet fuel for Southern California.

After a fire erupted at the facility, experts anticipate gas prices will climb.

By the numbers:

Experts say it's tough to determine how much the fire will impact gas production, but fires like the one that occurred last week typically spike wholesale prices, which impact us at the pump a few days later. Right now, commuters haven't seen a significant spike in gas prices.

As of Monday, Oct. 6, here is a look at average gas prices across Southern California, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA):

Los Angeles County: $4.72

Orange County: $4.69

Riverside and San Bernardino counties: $4.61

Ventura County: $4.72

Based on Monday's average gas prices, SoCal counties are all seeing minor price increases.

Experts added a price spike will depend on whether the state's inventories are limited.

While gas prices are steady, experts are saying that they could rise between 5 and 15 cents in the coming days.

