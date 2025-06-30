California gas prices increasing July 1: What to know

The Brief California's annual gas tax will increase by nearly two cents per gallon starting July 1. An additional increase of 13-17 cents per gallon may soon follow, aimed at incentivizing fuel providers to lower carbon content in their gas. Despite these upcoming increases, California gas prices are currently 20 cents per gallon lower than they were at this time last year.



California drivers are set to experience a nearly two-cent increase in gas prices per gallon starting July 1, as the state implements its annual gas tax adjustment.

What we know:

On July 1, prices at the pump in California will increase by almost two cents a gallon due to the state's annual gas tax adjustment.

This increase is part of the yearly excise tax, which is allocated for road and highway repairs.

The average household is expected to pay about $16 more each year as a direct result of this tax.

What's next:

Drivers might soon face an additional increase of 13 to 17 cents per gallon.

This potential hike is intended to fund an incentive program for fuel providers, encouraging them to reduce the carbon content in their gasoline.

This development coincides with rising concerns about higher gas prices nationwide due to the crisis in the Middle East.

By the numbers:

Overall, total gas taxes in California now amount to over $600 per year for the average household.

An energy industry expert emphasized that "those two pennies from the gas tax really add up over the course of a year."

Despite the upcoming increases, AAA reports that California gas prices are currently 20 cents a gallon lower than they were at this time last year, offering a bit of good news for drivers ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.