Gas prices continue climbing in Southern California

Once again, Angelenos are burdened with pain at the pump.

A new report found that gas prices rose for the ninth time in ten days.

Gas prices continue climbing in LA, Orange counties

By the numbers:

The average price has risen 16 cents over the past 10 days, including 5.3 cents Saturday, its largest increase since April 5, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It rose three consecutive days, increasing 1 cent, dropped four-tenths of a cent Tuesday and resumed increasing Wednesday.

The average price is 16 cents more than it was one week ago and 6.2 cents higher than one month ago but 32.5 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.675 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average price rose for the sixth consecutive day, increasing 1.7 cents to $4.793, a day after rising 3.9 cents. It has risen 19 cents over the past six days, including 6.4 cents Saturday, its largest increase since Sept. 28, 2023.

The Orange County average price is 18.7 cents more than one week ago and 7.4 cents higher than one month ago but 31.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.666 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price of a gallon of gas rose nine-tenths of a cent to $3.168, a day after it was unchanged. It has increased seven of the past eight days. It is 4 cents more than one week ago and 5.4 cents higher than one month ago but 36.7 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.848 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

What's next:

Gas prices typically start going up this time of year and peak during the summer. The sharply lower price from one year ago is "due to tepid gasoline demand and weak crude oil prices," according to the AAA.

