Average gas price in LA County rises to highest amount since July

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Tuesday to its highest amount since July 18, increasing 2.8 cents to $4.681, rising for the 16th time in 17 days.

The average price has increased 19 cents over the past 17 days, including six-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose a half-cent Jan. 26 and four-tenths of a cent Jan. 27, dropped four-tenths of a cent Jan. 28 and resumed increasing Jan. 29.

The average price is 13.6 cents more than one week ago and 23 cents more than one month ago, but 6.9 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.813 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average price recorded its largest increase since April 5, rising 4 cents to $4.673, its highest amount since July 11. It has risen 15 consecutive days, increasing 23.8 cents, including 1.1 cents Monday.

The Orange County average price is 16.9 cents more than one week ago and 28.3 cents more than one month ago, but 4.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.786 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $3.141, one day after increasing three-tenths of a cent. It is 3.4 cents more than one week ago and 7.7 cents higher than one month ago, but 4.8 cents less than a year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.875 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"While some states have seen gas prices inching up, much of the country continues to see mostly stable prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

"States that experience price cycling have seen increases, while many others have only experienced minor fluctuations. With tariffs on Mexico and Canada currently on pause, trade policy has yet to directly impact fuel prices.

"However, refinery issues are creating localized disruptions, particularly on the West Coast, where a refinery fire and the transition to summer gasoline are pushing prices higher. Elsewhere, volatility and seasonal trends continue to drive normal fluctuations. For now, the overall direction of gas prices remains typical for this time of year, but we remain on watch for potential policy changes that could impact fuel prices."