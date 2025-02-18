Why are gas prices going up in California?

The Brief The average price of gasoline in LA County has reached its highest level since June, continuing a trend of rising costs that has persisted for nearly a month. AAA reports that as of Feb. 17 the average price for a gallon of gas in California is $4.84, while the national average is $3.16. As refinery maintenance begins in other regions and the transition to summer gasoline blends gets underway, prices in most areas are likely to rise in the coming weeks.



Gas prices are on the rise in California, with the state's average price per gallon inching closer to $5, according to new data from AAA.

AAA reports that as of Feb. 17 the average price for a gallon of gas in California is $4.84, while the national average is $3.16.

What we know:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 23rd time in 24 days, reaching $4.785. This marks the highest price since June 28.

Over the past 24 days, the price has increased by 29.4 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

In Orange County, the average price rose for the 22nd consecutive day, reaching $4.757, the highest since June 11.

By the numbers:

In Los Angeles County, the current average price is 10.4 cents more than a week ago and 29.2 cents higher than a month ago, though it remains 2.2 cents lower than a year ago.

The price has decreased by $1.709 since reaching a record high of $6.494 on October 5, 2022.

Similarly, in Orange County, the average price is 8.4 cents more than a week ago and 31.5 cents higher than a month ago, but four-tenths of a cent less than a year ago. It has dropped $1.702 since its peak of $6.459 on October 5, 2022.

Here's a look at the average price of a regular gallon of gas in the major Southern California metros as defined by AAA:

Los Angeles-Long Beach:$4.79

Orange County: $4.76

Riverside: $4.66

San Bernardino: $4.67

San Diego: $4.78

Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Lompoc: $4.73

Ventura: $4.78

The national average price of gasoline remains unchanged at $3.161, following a period of increases over the past eight days.

Dig deeper:

According to AAA, gas prices typically increase as we get closer to summer as refineries transition to a different blend of fuel.

The agency also said an offline refinery in Northern California and seasonal maintenance are putting a strain on the supply of gas.

Earlier this month, a fire started at the Martinez Refinery Company, sending toxic smoke into the air and injuring several people.

On Friday, California's Division of Petroleum Market Oversight – an independent watchdog agency that oversees the state's petroleum market – issued an advisory over potential gas price spikes following the refinery fire.

"A fire at a Northern California refinery earlier this month is driving gas price increases throughout the state," the agency said. "California’s petroleum watchdog is watching for any irresponsible or opportunistic behavior from market participants and is encouraging consumers to shop around for gasoline,"

The oversight group says refinery incidents like Martinez have caused gas price hikes in the past.

What's next:

As refinery maintenance begins in other regions and the transition to summer gasoline blends gets underway, prices in most areas are likely to rise in the coming weeks.

Additionally, oil prices remain subdued in the low $70s, with potential geopolitical developments, such as a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, possibly impacting oil markets in the future.