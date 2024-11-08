California's cleaner air rules could mean higher gas prices, critics say

How would you like your gas to go up by 20, even 40 cents a gallon? That's what critics say will happen if members of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) vote to strengthen the state's clean air rules, which they are set to do today, but which may take until tomorrow from all the speakers signed up to speak for and against the changes.

The Board says that, in order to hit the emission reduction goals set by Governor Newsom—to nearly half of 1990 levels by 2030—they need to amend the existing rules.

Opponents say even gas companies will pass on the costs of tighter carbon emission limits to consumers. When the Air Resources Board first spoke about the changes, the estimate on gas price hikes was around 47 cents per gallon. They've backed up from that, saying they don't really know what the cost would be; however, the state's nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office has said it could be up to 20 cents per gallon.

Some state lawmakers, like Republican State Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, are asking the board to wait, saying residents cannot afford higher gas prices now.

Even some environmental groups, like the Community Engagement Leadership Council, are against the changes, saying they don't target polluters, methane-producing cattle companies, or jet fuel users.

But companies like Gauge Zero, which builds zero-emission fuel stations, say the benefits outweigh the immediate hikes. Her company benefits from the carbon credits that fuel producers have to pay for when they can't reach the state's mandated limits. "It helps us build the infrastructure necessary to make the state a healthier place to live in."