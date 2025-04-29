Kobe and Gigi Bryant mural vandalized in downtown LA

Fans made a jarring discovery after finding one of the first murals of Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant had been vandalized.

What we know:

The mural in downtown Los Angeles, located near 14th and Main streets, featured Kobe and Gigi Bryant holding a basketball, with the LA skyline behind them.

"Unfortunately, one of the first Kobe and Gigi murals has been vandalized in Downtown Los Angeles. We’re sharing to bring awareness to the community of fans here in LA, and around the world, who respect and appreciate artists and their mural tributes," a post on Instagram, dedicated to honoring Kobe Bryant murals, read.

Officials have not identified any possible suspects.

Efforts to restore the mural

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been created to help restore the iconic mural.

The backstory:

Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant shared a passion for basketball and were on their way to a basketball tournament when their helicopter crashed in the Santa Monica Mountains in Calabasas on Jan. 26, 2020.

Also in the helicopter were Gigi’s teammates, Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, along with their parents. There were no survivors.

Following the tragedy, several artists across the globe turned to art to honor the legendary Laker and his daughter.

Gigi would have celebrated her 19th birthday on May 1, 2025.

