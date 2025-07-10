Shohei Ohtani, Kobe Bryant bobblehead highlight Dodgers promotional schedule for second half

article

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers have unveiled the giveaways fans can get at home games in the second half of the MLB season. Two Shohei Ohtani bobbleheads and a Kobe Bryant bobblehead headline the offerings. All fans attending both Shohei Ohtani bobblehead nights are guaranteed one to take home.



What we know:

The team announced the news on social media on Thursday. In the post, they showed off images of the Kobe and Shohei bobbleheads, as well as a bobblehead for Kiké Hernández and a replica Yoshinobu Yamamoto World Series ring.

The Ohtani bobblehead features the two-way star on the mound. Ohtani made his Dodgers pitching debut back in June, after missing all of last season following Tommy John surgery.

Kobe's bobblehead shows him in a Lakers jersey, with a baseball bat in hand, taking a batting stance.

The Dodgers announced the dates of these giveaways ahead of the 2025 season, but Thursday was the first time the team shared images of what the individual items would look like.

Other big events include Ohtani's other bobblehead night, featuring the second of the two-piece 50-50 dual bobblehead, and a bobblehead honoring Clayton Kershaw's 3,000 career strikeouts. The Kershaw bobblehead is the only one that the team has not released images of.

Dig deeper:

Here are the date's for the Dodgers second half promotional schedule.

July 18 - Ron Cey bobblehead

July 19 - Fernando Valenzuela bobblehead

July 21 - Player World Series ring replicas (Teoscar Henández, Clayton Kershaw, Miguel Rojas, Alex Vesia, Yoshinobu Yamamoto)

July 22 - Teoscar Hernández bobblehead

Aug. 4 - Roki Sasaki bobblehead

Aug. 5 - Hello Kitty crossbody bag

Aug. 6 - Shohei Ohtani World Series ring

Aug. 8 - Kobe Bryant bobblehead

Aug. 16 - Blake Treinen bobblehead

Aug. 25 - Mookie Betts World Series ring

Aug. 27 - Shohei Ohtani 50/50 bobblehead (part two)

Aug. 31 - Kiké Hernández bobblehead

Sept. 10 - Shohei Ohtani (pitching) bobblehead

Sept. 15 - Freddie Freeman World Series ring

Sept. 18 - Tyler Glasnow bobblehead

Sept. 19 - Joe Davis bobblehead

Sept. 20 - Clayton Kershaw 3,000 strikeout bobblehead

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Ron Cey bobblehead (Credit: dodgers.com)

What's next:

The Dodgers wrap up the first half of the 2025 MLB season on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. The second half kicks off at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 18.