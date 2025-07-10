Shohei Ohtani, Kobe Bryant bobblehead highlight Dodgers promotional schedule for second half
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced their promotional giveaways for the second half of the MLB season, including the first images of bobbleheads of Shohei Ohtani and LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
What we know:
The team announced the news on social media on Thursday. In the post, they showed off images of the Kobe and Shohei bobbleheads, as well as a bobblehead for Kiké Hernández and a replica Yoshinobu Yamamoto World Series ring.
The Ohtani bobblehead features the two-way star on the mound. Ohtani made his Dodgers pitching debut back in June, after missing all of last season following Tommy John surgery.
Kobe's bobblehead shows him in a Lakers jersey, with a baseball bat in hand, taking a batting stance.
The Dodgers announced the dates of these giveaways ahead of the 2025 season, but Thursday was the first time the team shared images of what the individual items would look like.
Other big events include Ohtani's other bobblehead night, featuring the second of the two-piece 50-50 dual bobblehead, and a bobblehead honoring Clayton Kershaw's 3,000 career strikeouts. The Kershaw bobblehead is the only one that the team has not released images of.
Dig deeper:
Here are the date's for the Dodgers second half promotional schedule.
- July 18 - Ron Cey bobblehead
- July 19 - Fernando Valenzuela bobblehead
- July 21 - Player World Series ring replicas (Teoscar Henández, Clayton Kershaw, Miguel Rojas, Alex Vesia, Yoshinobu Yamamoto)
- July 22 - Teoscar Hernández bobblehead
- Aug. 4 - Roki Sasaki bobblehead
- Aug. 5 - Hello Kitty crossbody bag
- Aug. 6 - Shohei Ohtani World Series ring
- Aug. 8 - Kobe Bryant bobblehead
- Aug. 16 - Blake Treinen bobblehead
- Aug. 25 - Mookie Betts World Series ring
- Aug. 27 - Shohei Ohtani 50/50 bobblehead (part two)
- Aug. 31 - Kiké Hernández bobblehead
- Sept. 10 - Shohei Ohtani (pitching) bobblehead
- Sept. 15 - Freddie Freeman World Series ring
- Sept. 18 - Tyler Glasnow bobblehead
- Sept. 19 - Joe Davis bobblehead
- Sept. 20 - Clayton Kershaw 3,000 strikeout bobblehead
Ron Cey bobblehead (Credit: dodgers.com)
What's next:
The Dodgers wrap up the first half of the 2025 MLB season on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. The second half kicks off at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 18.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Los Angeles Dodgers.