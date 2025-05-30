Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural in downtown LA restored

The Brief One of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's murals that was vandalized last month has been restored. The vandalism of the mural located near 14th and Main streets was reported on April 29. It's unclear if any suspects were arrested.



A month after it was vandalized, one of the Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant murals has been restored.

What we know:

The mural in downtown Los Angeles, located near 14th and Main streets, featured Kobe and Gigi Bryant holding a basketball, with the LA skyline behind them.

Less than a day after the news broke, Lakers star Luka Doncic's foundation donated $5,000 to fix it. Doncic said he's honored to support efforts to preserve Kobe and Gigi's legacy.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any suspects were arrested in connection with the crime.

The backstory:

Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant shared a passion for basketball and were on their way to a basketball tournament when their helicopter crashed in the Santa Monica Mountains in Calabasas on Jan. 26, 2020.

Also in the helicopter were Gigi’s teammates, Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, along with their parents. There were no survivors.

Following the tragedy, several artists across the globe turned to art to honor the legendary Laker and his daughter.