Lakers culture celebrated in short film using Natalia Bryant's vision

Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant and recent University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts graduate, used her skills and expertise to tell the story of the culture of the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Wednesday, the short film was released on the Lakers YouTube channel that features Brenda Strong, Shohei Ohtani, Luka Dončić, Magic Johnson, and celebrity jacket designer, Jeff Hamilton.

What they're saying:

Bryant used her personal connection to Lakers culture as the daughter of one of the most beloved players in the team's history. Kobe Bryant played his entire 20-year career donning the Purple and Gold. Also, the film marks Bryant's Creative Directorial debut.

"This project was an amazing, collaborative environment with such creative people and we all came together to try and portray the Lakers’ impact, not only in LA but around the world. Everyone has their own connection to the Lakers. I hope those who already love this team watch this project and remember what that pride feels like. And if you’re not a Lakers fan yet, I hope you watch this, and it makes you want to be," she said in a released statement.

The 70-second film aims to highlight the identity, community and culture of Laker Nation.

Watch "Forever Iconic: Purple and Gold Always" below.

Dig deeper:

Natalia Bryant has stated in previous interviews that her late father's love of films inspired her to study cinematic arts.

Kobe Bryant won an Academy Award for "Dear Basketball" in 2018.

