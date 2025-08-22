Mamba Day 2025: How to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s legacy in LA

Kobe Bryant’s legacy continues to be celebrated beyond the world of sports.

The Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer inspired generations of athletes and many others with his "Mamba Mentality," which has helped people navigate through difficult times.

On Saturday, Aug. 23, he would have celebrated his 47th birthday. Bryant has also been immortalized with Kobe Bryant Day (8/24 in honor of the two jersey numbers he wore), which was officially declared in Orange County, the area of Southern California he called home, and in the City of Los Angeles, where he became a superstar during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

Below are some ways to celebrate Mr. Bryant for Mamba Day 2024.

Visit Kobe Bryant Murals

When words fail, art speaks.

Parts of Los Angeles are sprinkled in purple and gold in honor of Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, as artists have created beautiful work to channel their grief. There are hundreds of Kobe Bryant murals across Southern California, including one that was recently unveiled in Redondo Beach. Several of these murals also feature Gigi, who aspired to play in the WNBA.

See a map of mural locations below.

Visit the Kobe Bryant statues outside the Crypto.com Arena

One of the first things you may notice outside the Crypto.com Arena is the shiny and tall Kobe Bryant statue that's larger than life, just as he was. The first Kobe Bryant statue was unveiled on Feb. 8, 2024, which honored Kobe and Gigi's basketball jersey numbers. The Lakers announced there would be three statues to honor Bryant and the second was unveiled on Aug. 2 (8/2/24), which also includes Gigi by his side.

Support the LA Sparks

Kobe Bryant was an advocate for women’s sports and during his final appearance at Staples Center, he wore an orange sweatshirt with the WNBA logo. As the proud father of four daughters, he coached Gigi's basketball team. The two, along with her teammates and their parents, were on their way to a basketball tournament when tragedy struck on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 26. Fans can keep Bryant's vision alive by supporting women's sports.

The Sparks are currently on a six-day break and return to action on Tuesday, Aug.26 for a game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Attend the Annual Mamba League Invitational

Watch the next generation of NBA and WNBA stars at the Annual Mamba League Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at Peacock Place at LA Live.

Celebrate the music of John Williams at the Hollywood Bowl

Kobe Bryant poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for "Dear Basketball," during the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

David Newman will conduct the LA Philharmonic to honor the music of legendary film composer John Williams from Aug. 22-24. In addition to the classics, the night's itinerary includes Bryant's Oscar-winning short film, "Dear Basketball."