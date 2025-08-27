Pursuit suspects accused of shooting at LASD deputies in Compton arrested

The Brief A group of suspects who shot at sheriff's deputies during a pursuit in Compton are now in custody. The suspects were located and arrested Wednesday morning after an hours-long search in a residential neighborhood. The incident began after deputies received a shots-fired call on the 91 Freeway late Tuesday night.



A group of suspects is in custody after a vehicle pursuit and search in a Compton neighborhood that followed an alleged shooting at Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.

What we know:

Deputies initiated a pursuit around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a shots-fired call and locating the suspects' vehicle on the westbound 91 Freeway, according to authorities.

The suspects exited the freeway at Central Avenue in Compton before abandoning their vehicle at 139th Street and Parmlee Avenue.

During the police chase, the suspects reportedly shot at the deputies multiple times.

After leaving their vehicle, the suspects fled on foot into the surrounding neighborhood, prompting deputies to establish a perimeter in the 14100 block of South Zamora Avenue.

The suspects were taken into custody around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday.