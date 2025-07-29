Funeral services announced for LASD deputies killed in East LA explosion

The Brief Funeral services have been announced for three Los Angeles County Sheriff's detectives killed in a July 18 ordnance explosion. The blast at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center is believed to have involved a grenade seized from a Santa Monica apartment complex. The exact cause of the detonation remains unclear, and the whereabouts of a second seized grenade are unknown.



Funeral services have been announced for three Los Angeles County Sheriff's detectives who were killed when an ordnance exploded at an LASD training facility in East Los Angeles.

What we know:

On July 18, a deadly explosion at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center resulted in the deaths of three detectives: Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus, and William Osborn.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna stated that sheriff's Arson Explosives Detail investigators had assisted Santa Monica police on July 17 in retrieving two grenades from a storage unit near Bay Street and Lincoln Boulevard.

These devices were examined, X-rayed, and believed to be inert before being transported to the Biscailuz facility "to be destroyed and rendered safe."

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the single grenade's detonation remains unclear, although Sheriff Luna confirmed that only one device exploded.

The current whereabouts of the second grenade retrieved on July 17 are also unknown.

Sheriff Luna has initiated an internal investigation into the handling of the situation.

Additionally, while investigators have returned to the Santa Monica apartment building for a more thorough search and executed at least two search warrants in Marina del Rey (involving a boat and a storage facility), no details from these ongoing investigations have been released.

What's next:

The first of the three funerals, for Detective Osborn, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Aug. 5 at Friends Church at 5091 Mountain View Avenue in Yorba Linda.

The second funeral, for Detective Ecklund, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Drive in Santa Clarita.

The third funeral, for Detective Lemus, is scheduled for Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills at 4201 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino.

The ATF-led investigation into the cause of the explosion and the internal investigation by the sheriff's department are ongoing. Authorities are continuing their search efforts related to the seized grenades.

Anyone with information regarding either of the two devices is urged to contact 1-888-ATF-TIPS (8477) or the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).