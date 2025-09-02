2 LA County deputies injured in suspected DUI crash
LOS ANGELES - Authorities said two deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were injured after a crash involving a suspected DUI driver in South Los Angeles on Monday night.
What we know:
The crash occurred at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 1, at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and W. 98th Street in South LA's Vermont Vista neighborhood. Sheriff's officials said an older model vehicle collided with a patrol SUV, causing the SUV to crash into a power pole.
The two deputies were taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where they have since been treated and released. They are expected to make a full recovery.
Investigators said the suspect did not stop to help and fled the scene with a passenger. The suspect was later taken into custody on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence.
What we don't know:
The names of the deputies and the suspect have not been released.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.