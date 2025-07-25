LASD explosion: Investigators unable to find 1 of 2 grenades that caused blast that killed 3 deputies

Exactly a week after an explosion at an LA County Sheriff's training facility killed three deputies, Sheriff Robert Luna provided an update into the investigation, saying one of the two grenades that detonated last Friday is unaccounted for.

What we know:

Luna said two grenades were seized during a search at a Santa Monica apartment on Thursday, July 17. The devices were examined and believed to be inert. Detectives then took them to the Biscailuz facility in East Los Angeles to be destroyed and rendered safe. Around 7:25 a.m. Friday, July 18, one of the two grenades detonated, killing detectives Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus, and William Osborn.

Grenade reported missing

During a July 25 press conference, Luna announced that the second grenade had gone missing.

"Out of an abundance of caution, an extensive search of the entire training facility perimeter was conducted. This included X-raying all Special Enforcement Bureau vehicles, a grid search from the blast site and surrounding areas and a thorough inspection of evidence, the lockers, the gym, office spaces, and surrounding shrubbery. You get the drift… we have looked at everything out there that we possibly could," Luna said.

"We conducted a thorough search to locate the second device, but we haven't found it yet."

It's unclear what happened to the second grenade or where it could be. Luna said both grenades were transported from Santa Monica to the Biscailuz facility.

Details on where the grenades originally came from were not released, but Luna said it was military-style.

Since last Friday, the department restricted public access on nearby roads, saying no one in the public had access to the area. Luna said if anyone in the community encounters what they believe might be an explosive device, you are urged not to touch it and immediately contact 911.

The ATF will take full control over the investigation into the whereabouts of the missing grenade. The sheriff's department will investigate the deaths of the three deputies.

Investigation at Santa Monica apartment

The backstory:

A day before the explosion, investigators responded to an apartment complex at 821 Bay Street in Santa Monica after construction workers found grenades while installing EV chargers in the parking lot. The grenades were in a former tenant's personal storage unit.

Investigators said they are following all leads and evidence to determine the origin of the devices located in Santa Monica. The department has confirmed that they are investigating this case as a negligent homicide, meaning criminal charges could be brought against the person who owned the grenades.

Earlier this week, the investigation expanded to two Marina del Rey locations-- a boat in the marina and a storage unit of an apartment complex between Via Dolce and Via Marina near Mother's Beach.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

During Wednesday's search, a box with a name and number out of Florida was removed from the unit. It is possibly connected to a technical advisor in Florida. It appears air tanks and rifles were also pulled from the storage unit.

Luna nor ATF officials gave any update on their investigation in the Marina del Rey area.

Honoring fallen deputies

Local perspective:

The three deputies had more than 70 years of combined experience with the department.

The explosion marks the largest loss of life for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department since 1857, when Sheriff James Barton and members of his posse were ambushed.

Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund joined the LASD in March 2006. He became a field training officer and was promoted to detective in the Narcotics Bureau in 2016. In 2022, he became an arson and explosive investigator with the Special Enforcement Bureau, receiving bomb tech certifications. He is survived by his wife, Jessica Eklund, and their seven children.

Victor Lemus joined the LASD on July 1, 2003. He worked at Twin Towers Correctional Facility and later transferred to the Century station, where he was a senior training officer and detective. He joined the Special Enforcement Bureau in 2017 as a K-9 handler before becoming an arson and explosive investigator last year. He is survived by his wife, LASD Detective Nancy Lemus, three daughters, and other family members in the department.

William Osborn graduated from the Sheriff's Academy in February 1992. He served as a patrol deputy and was promoted to detective, receiving commendations for recovering stolen vehicles. In 2016, he transferred to the Training Bureau as an Emergency Vehicle Operations Center instructor, returning to detective work in 2019 as an arson and explosive investigator with the Special Enforcement Bureau. He was described as a "tenured bomb technician." He is survived by his wife, Detective Shannon Rincon, four sons, and two daughters.