LAFD ambulances involved in back-to-back crashes in Reseda

Two Los Angeles Fire Department ambulances were involved in back-to-back crashes at the same intersection in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday morning, officials said.

What we know:

An LAFD official said an ambulance was transporting a patient when it was involved in a collision in Reseda near the intersection of Vanowen Street and Lindley Avenue.

A second ambulance then arrived and moments later, that unit was involved in a crash.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a Honda sedan had T-boned into the side of the ambulance from the initial crash.

The driver of the Honda and paramedics at the scene were not injured. Also, the original patient made it to the hospital safely.

No further information was provided by authorities.