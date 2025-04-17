LA Rams' will do the 2025 NFL Draft from an LAFD station

The Brief The Los Angeles Rams' base of operations for the 2025 NFL Draft will be at the Los Angeles Fire Department's Air Operations center. The team will also renovate part of the station to help support firefighters after the Palisades and Eaton fires. The 2025 NFL Draft is from April 24 to April 26.



The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready for the 2025 NFL Draft at the end of the month, which means preparing their Draft Day "War Room." On Thursday, the Rams announced that their base of operations for the upcoming draft would be a Los Angeles Fire Department station.

Rams War Room

What we know:

With just one week until the 2025 NFL Draft, the Rams are setting up their base of operations at the LAFD's Air Operations in Van Nuys.

The team says the move is to honor local first responders in the wake of the Palisades and Eaton fires. Thursday marks 100 days to the day that the fires broke out in the Pacific Palisades, Altadena and Pasadena.

The team will convert a room at the station into HQ for Rams General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay, and will use a hanger at the facility for other coaches, team members and the media.

The Draft won't disrupt the LAFD's daily dealings. The Air Operations facility will be fully operational over the three days.

Supporting firefighters

Why you should care:

But the Rams aren't just taking over part of the station for the Draft. In support of the firefighters, the Rams will partner with Zillow to remodel the station's rec room.

The morning before Day 2 of the Draft, the team will host first responders from across Southern California who helped battle the Palisades and Eaton fires to meet McVay, Rams President Kevin Demoff and other Rams execs.

What they're saying:

Rams President Kevin Demoff called the Draft Day plans a "powerful reminder of what it means to represent Los Angeles. Since the wildfires devastated our region in January, we have looked to bring LA Together to help with the recovery efforts, raise the spirits of those impacted, and shine a light on our first responders. We are humbled to partner with LAFD during one of the NFL's biggest moments to express gratitude for those who risk their lives daily to protect our city."

Interim LAFD Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva thanked the Rams for their "unwavering support" of the department, adding that they "look forward to standing alongside the Rams in this meaningful event."

2025 NFL Draft

What's next:

The 2025 NFL Draft is from April 24 to April 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Rams have the 26th pick in the Draft.