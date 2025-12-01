Expand / Collapse search

DUI suspect collides with LAFD ambulance en route to hospital; 5 injured

Published  December 1, 2025 11:03am PST
Los Angeles
FOX 11
Ambulance collides with SUV in LA

One person was arrested for felony DUI, according to police.

The Brief

    • An SUV driver was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after colliding with a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance on Sunday evening.
    • Five people were hospitalized, including a 94-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman who were patients inside the ambulance.
    • The current medical conditions of the five hospitalized victims remain unknown as the collision investigation continues.

LOS ANGELES - The driver of an SUV that collided with a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance en route to the hospital was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to authorities.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Chase Street and Woodman Avenue in Los Angeles. 

According to the LAFD, five people were transported to a local hospital as a result of the crash, including the 94-year-old man 81-year-old woman inside the ambulance, along with the ambulance driver and an attendant.

The 34-year-old SUV driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later arrested for felony DUI. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the collision was currently under investigation.

The conditions of the people hospitalized are unknown.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

