DUI suspect collides with LAFD ambulance en route to hospital; 5 injured
LOS ANGELES - The driver of an SUV that collided with a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance en route to the hospital was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to authorities.
What we know:
The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Chase Street and Woodman Avenue in Los Angeles.
According to the LAFD, five people were transported to a local hospital as a result of the crash, including the 94-year-old man 81-year-old woman inside the ambulance, along with the ambulance driver and an attendant.
The 34-year-old SUV driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later arrested for felony DUI.
What we don't know:
The cause of the collision was currently under investigation.
The conditions of the people hospitalized are unknown.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Fire Department.