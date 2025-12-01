DUI suspect collides with LAFD ambulance en route to hospital; 5 injured

The Brief An SUV driver was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after colliding with a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance on Sunday evening. Five people were hospitalized, including a 94-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman who were patients inside the ambulance. The current medical conditions of the five hospitalized victims remain unknown as the collision investigation continues.



The driver of an SUV that collided with a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance en route to the hospital was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to authorities.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Chase Street and Woodman Avenue in Los Angeles.

According to the LAFD, five people were transported to a local hospital as a result of the crash, including the 94-year-old man 81-year-old woman inside the ambulance, along with the ambulance driver and an attendant.

The 34-year-old SUV driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later arrested for felony DUI.

What we don't know:

The cause of the collision was currently under investigation.

The conditions of the people hospitalized are unknown.