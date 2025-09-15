LA Mayor Karen Bass blocks half-staff tribute for Charlie Kirk, some fire stations push back

The Brief LA Mayor Karen Bass ordered fire stations not to lower flags for Charlie Kirk, but some stations defied her directive. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Sept. 10 ordering American flags be flown at half-staff through Sept. 14 to honor Kirk.



An order to fly flags at half-staff for Charlie Kirk was met with pushback as LA Mayor Karen Bass instructed local fire stations to not lower their flags. But her order was also met with criticism as some fire stations defied her instructions.

The backstory:

On Sept. 10, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation ordering American flags at the White House, military and naval stations, and public buildings be lowered at half-staff to honor Charlie Kirk. The proclamation instructed that flags would be flown at half-staff through Sept. 14.

But, on Friday, Sept. 12, a memo was sent to all LA City fire stations instructing personnel to fly the American flag at full-staff and not lower them unless directed by the mayor.

Inside sources told FOX 11 that many stations defied the directive, and flew the American flag at half-staff.

One firefighter who asked us to protect his identity issued the following statement, "As a 25-plus year LAFD veteran, I am disgusted with the lack of humanity and loss of basic morality LA leadership has shown. The core beliefs of all LAFD members are service to the people, regardless of who, where, when, how and why. This notice is an insult to what LAFD boots on the ground do."

The other side:

USC law professor Jody Armor argues that Charlie Kirk does not meet the criteria for lowering the American flag. He also points out that while most people think what happened to Kirk is horrific, the things he said and did in his life make it difficult for some to mourn his loss.

"He made a lot of very negative statements about lots of socially marginalized groups who are now being asked to celebrate that life that was dedicated to vilifying them," Armor said. "We don't have someone who is a first responder, or a soldier, or a federal official, or even local official, an elected official. We have an influencer."

FOX 11 reached out to the mayor's office and LAFD for comment but have yet to hear back.