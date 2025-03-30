Person killed after crash involving LAFD engine in Pacoima

The Brief An investigation is underway in Pacoima after a civilian driver was killed in a crash involving a LAFD engine. The crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. in the 13000 block of West Terra Bella Street. Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



A serious collision involving a Los Angeles Fire Department engine Sunday morning in Pacoima resulted in the death of a civilian driver, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The crash between the civilian driver and the fire engine happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 13000 block of West Terra Bella Street, according to the LAFD.

The civilian driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to the LAFD, two firefighters aboard the fire engine were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver was not released.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

