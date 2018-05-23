NutriBullet facing more lawsuits, claims of injuries after devices 'explode' during use
More alleged victims have filed lawsuits against NutriBullet claiming they suffered serious burns after the blenders "exploded" during use, and their attorneys claim the company has done nothing to make the product safer since claims of injuries first surfaced years ago.
Feds reportedly investigating allegations of exploding NutriBullets; more victims come forward
The federal government has reportedly launched an investigation into NutriBullet following FOX 11’s investigations into allegations that the devices explode and cause graphic injuries.
Test videos produced by NutriBullet in lawsuit show device exploding (FOX 11 Exclusive)
FOX 11 has exclusively obtained test videos that NutriBullet turned over in a lawsuit, which show the device exploding under different sets of circumstances, and new alleged victims are coming forward to FOX 11, claiming they were severely injured when their NutriBullet ruptured.
NutriBullet owners claim devices 'burst;' caused severe burns and cuts
At least 14 owners of the popular 'NutriBullet' blender are suing the company after they say their devices burst during use and left them with severe lacerations or painful burns, but the company is pushing back in a conversation with FOX 11.
Mother of late singer Jenni Rivera sues NutriBullet, claims it 'exploded' on her
Rosa Rivera, the mother of the late Latin singer Jenni Rivera, announced on Tuesday that she has filed a lawsuit against NutriBullet after she claims her device “exploded” on her during use, and left her with painful burns.