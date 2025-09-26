Woodland Hills residents express concerns over cemetery development

Residents in a busy Woodland Hills neighborhood near the 101 Freeway, bordered by Valley Circle to the north and Mulholland to the left, are opposing plans to develop a cemetery on a 32-acre tract of land that was formerly the Tree Land Nursery.

Their concerns are not about ghosts or spirits, but rather the potential health hazards posed by toxic chemicals used at the nursery since the 1950s.

What we know:

The land in question was purchased last year by Dignity Memorial, one of the largest funeral service providers in the country. The company plans to convert part of the former nursery into a cemetery. However, residents are worried about the environmental impact of disturbing soil that has been treated with various chemicals over decades. They fear that digging up the land could release these toxic substances into the environment.

What they're saying:

Residents have voiced strong opposition to the cemetery plans.

"It's not a very good idea for a number of reasons. Putting a cemetery in plunked in the middle of this very mature residential family community is definitely not a good idea for a number of reasons. Toxicity is one," one resident said.

Another resident highlighted the historical use of harmful chemicals, saying "The use of all kinds of pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, fertilizers from the fifties and the sixties contained all kinds of chemicals that are now banned because of their toxicity."

"The soil is toxic. Somebody's got to investigate that. They just can't just come in and just do it, a third resident said.

Dignity Memorial responds

The other side:

Dignity Memorial has responded to the concerns by promising to be a good neighbor.

The company plans to implement landscaping improvements and construct a retaining wall next to homes facing the cemetery. Additionally, they have assured residents that services will be held only at certain times to minimize traffic congestion, which is another major concern for the community.

What's next:

Residents have hired a lawyer to represent their opposition and are calling for an environmental impact study to assess the hazards associated with the soil before any development proceeds. The outcome of this legal and environmental review will likely determine the future of the cemetery project.