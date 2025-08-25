California's popular EV carpool lane decal program is ending: What to know

The Brief California is about to end its EV HOV decal program. The Trump administration has decided not to extend the popular program. California was the first state to implement a clean air vehicle program offering special HOV lane access.



California’s quarter-century-long initiative allowing eligible clean-air vehicles access to carpool lanes, even with one person in the car, is coming to an end next month, after the Trump administration opted against an extension of the state's popular decal program.

Sept. 30 will be the last day the state’s Clean Air Vehicle decals will be valid to use the state’s High Occupancy Vehicle system, regardless of the number of people in your car.

"The program has not been extended. Under Section 166 of Title 23 of the United States Code, federal legislation was required to authorize an extension, but no such action has been taken," the California Air Resources Board (CARB) stated on its website.

First in the country

California was the first state in the country to implement an HOV decal initiative for clean vehicles.

The backstory:

The early version of California’s decal program dates back to Assembly Bill 71 which went into effect on July 1, 2000.

Under that law, certain approved vehicles that met "very stringent exhaust and evaporative emission standards" qualified for an HOV sticker.

The legislation evolved to extend and advance the efforts aimed at encouraging residents to purchase and lease clean vehicles by providing the preferential use of HOV lanes. Color-coded decals have been used to determine when a sticker was issued and when it expires.

Federal authorization

What we know:

The Department of Motor Vehicles has been the agency that issues the decals, and the state’s air resources board has had the role of determining what vehicles are eligible for the program based on their emissions.

But ultimately, it is the federal government that gives states authorization that would allow vehicles with only one occupant access to HOV lanes. And the current administration has opted to terminate the program.

"California has historically received this authority through the different federal transportation bills," CARB explained, "but the Federal government reserves the right to disallow programs that impact the intended purpose of HOV lanes."

What they're saying:

CARB Chair Liane Randolph said the program has played a critical role in the push for more clean and zero-emission vehicles on California roads.

"But thanks to the federal government’s failure to act, this successful program is coming to an end. Despite the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to undermine progress, California remains committed to moving forward with the global market toward a zero-emission future," Randolph said in a statement to KTVU.

Environmental regulations eased

Big picture view:

The Trump administration has taken steps to lift environmental restrictions, challenging California's ambitious goals to reach carbon neutrality, or net-zero carbon, by 2045.

In June, the president signed a resolution that blocks California’s first-in-the-nation rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.

The president's so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill," which he signed into law last month, ends the $7,500 tax credit for eligible zero-emissions vehicles after Sept. 30.

California fights back

Local perspective:

California has fought back, filing lawsuits against what Attorney General Rob Bonta called the Trump administration's "politically motivated, and illegal attacks… on our longstanding authority to maintain more stringent clean vehicle standards."

The state's response to the Trump administration's move to roll back clean air initiatives also included an executive order by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The order, signed in June, seeks to reinforce the state’s commitment "to accelerate the deployment of zero-emission technologies" in California's ongoing effort to protect public health by reducing harmful air pollution from vehicle emissions.

The order directs CARB, the California Energy Commission and other agencies to recommend ways to expand the use of zero-emission vehicles in the state. "The goal is to make clean transportation more affordable, reliable, and accessible," a recent report said.

What's next:

The final day to order a decal is Aug. 29.

And after that, eligible drivers of the decades-long initiative will only have about a month to take advantage of access to HOV lanes, regardless of how many people are in the vehicle.

Efforts are under way to try and keep the program alive.

"California is exploring opportunities to reinstate HOV lane access for zero-emission vehicles," CARB told KTVU.

Unless a last-minute legislative move comes into play, come Oct. 1, the decals will no longer be valid, and the DMV warned, "Vehicles must meet the posted occupancy requirements for traveling in a carpool (HOV) lane, pay required tolls, or risk receiving a citation."