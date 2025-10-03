All El Segundo Chevron refinery workers accounted for after massive fire erupts at facility

The Brief A massive fire at a Chevron refinery in El Segundo sent a giant fireball into the air. All employees have been accounted for and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



All employees at a Chevron refinery in Los Angeles County have been accounted for after a massive blaze erupted at the facility, officials said.

What we know:

The blaze was reported just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in El Segundo and according to its website, it is the "largest producing oil refinery on the West Coast, processing more than 276,000 barrels of crude per day."

SUGGESTED: Get an inside look into Chevron's El Segundo refinery

The refinery is located roughly four miles from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Flames erupted from the Chevron facility, which sent a giant fireball into the air. By the next hour, fire officials said it was contained.

A Chevron spokesperson confirmed with FOX 11 the blaze never left the Chevron facility and all personnel have been accounted for. In addition, no injuries were reported and officials said there were no threats to the public.

The refinery covers roughly one and a half square miles and has more than a thousand miles of pipelines.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Massive fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo

By early Friday morning, SkyFOX and FOX 11's ground crew saw the flames lighting up the night sky. Authorities are calling the blaze an isolated fire that continues to burn inside the facility.

Crews remain at the scene and are facing intense heat and extremely flammable chemicals.

Witnesses described a loud rumbling roar followed by intense flames.

"It felt like an earthquake. And then I saw a red flash through our blinds into the side of the house facing the refinery. We have two windows there. I'm like, that's the refiners. And then I heard the hiss that is usually the safety flare, but it was way more intense than usual," a resident recalled. "We booked it out the door and there was just nothing but a ball of fire that looked like it could cross the street come this way towards all the houses on this side."